Milano's Pizza & Deli
FULL MENU
Starters
- 8 Chicken Wings
Served with celery sticks and one side of blue cheese or ranch dressing$15.50
- 16 Chicken Wings
Served with celery sticks and one side of blue cheese or ranch dressing$30.50
- 1/2 lb Boneless wings
Served with celery sticks and one side of blue cheese or ranch dressing$13.00
- 1 lb Boneless Wings$24.00
- Breadsticks
Served with Marinara Sauce$4.50
- Garlic bread$2.50
- Garlic Cheese Bread
Served with Marinara Sauce$4.00
- Onion Rings
Fried zucchini$9.50
- Basket of Fries
Served with one side Ketchup, Ranch Dressing$6.00
- Basket of Tots
Served with one side Ketchup, Ranch Dressing$9.00
- Pizza Fries$10.00
- Pizza Tots$13.00
- Buffalo Chicken Fries$10.00
- Buffalo Chicken Tots$13.00
- 4 Meatballs
Served with Marinara Sauce and topped with Parmesan Cheese$8.00
- Mozzarella sticks
Served with Marinara Sauce$7.00
- Calzone
Served with Marinara Sauce$13.50
- Giant Pretzel$16.00
- Crispy Pepperoni Chips$3.99
Homemade Soups
Green Salads
Gourmet Salads
- Ind. Milano’s Famous Antipasto
Served with Italian Dressing$14.00
- Reg. Milano’s Famous Antipasto
Served with Italian Dressing$17.00
- Lg. Milano’s Famous Antipasto
Served with Italian Dressing$19.50
- Half Mediterranean Salad
Served with Italian Dressing$14.00
- Whole Mediterranean Salad
Served with Italian Dressing$18.00
- Half Cobb Salad
Choice of Dressing,$14.00
- Whole Cobb Salad
Choice of Dressing,$18.00
- Half Chicken Salad
Choice of Dressing,$14.00
- Whole Chicken Salad
Choice of Dressing,$18.00
- Half Chicken Caesar Salad
Served with Caesar Dressing$12.00
- Whole Chicken Caesar Salad
Served with Caesar Dressing$16.00
- Half Wedge Salad
Served with Blue Cheese Dressing and Balsamic Dressing$12.00
- Whole Wedge Salad
Served with Blue Cheese Dressing and Balsamic Dressing$16.00
- Half Seasonal Salad
Choice of Dressing,$14.00
- Whole Seasonal Salad
Choice of Dressing,$18.00
Build Your Own Sandwich
Specialty Sandwiches
- Calzone Sandwich
pizza dough stuffed with, Salami, Capicola, Mortadella and Mozzarella Cheese. Topped with, Lettuce, Tomato, and Italian Dressing.$14.50
- Meatball Sandwich
Mozzarella Cheese and Marinara sauce$14.50
- Sausage Sandwich
Mozzarella Cheese and Marinara sauce$14.50
- Jeff’s Italian Sandwich
Capicola, Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Oil and Vinegar, Oregano, Jeff Hot Mix$14.50
- Chopped Italian Sandwich
Capicola, Salami, Pepperoni, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Oil and Vinegar, Oregano, Jeff Hot Mix$14.50
- The Frank “Monster” Sandwich
Ham, Turkey, Roast Beef, Provolone Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Oil and Vinegar, Oregano.$14.50
- Beef Dip Sandwich
Provolone Cheese and Au Jus$14.50
Pasta Dinner
Children's menu
Desserts
Dough Balls
Extra Salad Dressings
- 2oz Blue Cheese$0.50
- 4oz Blue Cheese$1.00
- 2oz Ranch$0.50
- 4oz Ranch$1.00
- 2oz Balsamic$0.50
- 4oz Balsamic$1.00
- 2oz Italian$0.50
- 4oz Italian$1.00
- 2oz 1000 Island$0.50
- 4oz 1000 Island$1.00
- 16oz Blue Cheese$4.50
- 16oz Ranch$4.50
- 16oz Balsamic$4.50
- 16oz Italian$4.50
- 16oz 1000 Island$4.50
- 32oz Blue Cheese$8.00
- 32oz Ranch$8.00
- 32oz Balsamic$8.00
- 32oz Italian$8.00
- 32oz 1000 Island$8.00
PIZZA
12" Medium
- 12" Create Your Own
Served with Cheese$14.00
- 12" Milano’s Special
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, meatball, olives, bell Peppers, mushrooms, red onions, cashews nuts.$26.00
- 12" Carnivore
pepperoni, meatball, Italian sausage, ham$26.00
- 12" Bianca
olive oil, grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, spinach, fresh garlic, and parmesan$26.00
- 12" Ranch
ranch sauce, chicken, real bacon, fresh tomatoes$26.00
- 12" Greek
olive oil, feta cheese, red onions, chicken, artichoke hearts, roasted bell Peppers, Kalamata Olives, Spinach$26.00
- 12" Veggie
fresh mushrooms, black olives, roasted bell Peppers, red onions, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, and cashew nuts$26.00
- 12" Barbecue Pulled Pork
barbecue sauce, pulled pork, red onions, cilantro$26.00
- 12" Curry Chicken Masala
Curry sauce, Chicken, cilantro, red onions$26.00
14" Large
- 14" Create Your Own
Served with Cheese$18.00
- 14" Milano’s Special
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, meatball, olives, bell Peppers, mushrooms, red onions, cashews nuts.$31.00
- 14" Carnivore
pepperoni, meatball, Italian sausage, ham$31.00
- 14" Bianca
olive oil, grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, spinach, fresh garlic, and parmesan$31.00
- 14" Ranch
ranch sauce, chicken, real bacon, fresh tomatoes$31.00
- 14" Greek
olive oil, feta cheese, red onions, chicken, artichoke hearts, roasted bell Peppers, Kalamata Olives, Spinach$31.00
- 14" Veggie
fresh mushrooms, black olives, roasted bell Peppers, red onions, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, and cashew nuts$31.00
- 14" Barbecue Pulled Pork
barbecue sauce, pulled pork, red onions, cilantro$31.00
- 14" Curry Chicken Masala
Curry sauce, Chicken, cilantro, red onions$31.00
- 14" Margherita$19.00
16" X-Large
- 16" Create Your Own
Served with Cheese$22.00
- 16" Milano’s Special
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, meatball, olives, bell Peppers, mushrooms, red onions, cashews nuts.$36.00
- 16" Carnivore
pepperoni, meatball, Italian sausage, ham$36.00
- 16" Bianca
olive oil, grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, spinach, fresh garlic, and parmesan$36.00
- 16" Ranch
ranch sauce, chicken, real bacon, fresh tomatoes$36.00
- 16" Greek
olive oil, feta cheese, red onions, chicken, artichoke hearts, roasted bell Peppers, Kalamata Olives, Spinach$36.00
- 16" Veggie
fresh mushrooms, black olives, roasted bell Peppers, red onions, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, and cashew nuts$36.00
- 16" Barbecue Pulled Pork
barbecue sauce, pulled pork, red onions, cilantro$36.00